Harris County officials give new warning about toll road text scam targeting drivers

The Harris County Attorney's Office is warning people about scammers sending texts claiming unpaid toll bills to steal money or personal information.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are warning about a new text scam targeting drivers in Harris County.

The text message says it's a notice of toll evasion and mentions an unpaid toll bill.

It then claims that the bill must be paid within 12 hours or you could face even more fines and includes a link to pay.

Authorities urge people not to click that link or reply to the text.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office says it is aware of the circulating text and says it is fake.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority does not send texts regarding unpaid fees or toll violations. Instead, call HCTRA or visit their website to check with them directly.

Here are tips from officials on how to protect yourself from fraud:

Never click on links or respond to unexpected texts.

Use your phone's "report junk" feature to report the sender, and after you do that, delete the text.

You can also subscribe to the county attorney's monthly scam-free newsletter, as well as consumer alerts from the Federal Trade Commission.

The agency says these unpaid toll texts are currently hitting drivers nationwide.