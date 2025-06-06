Portion of SW Freeway in Fort Bend closed over weekend as I-69 Brazos River Bend project progresses

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If your weekend plans include taking the Southwest Freeway in Fort Bend County, be on the lookout, as a portion of it will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The main area affected will be the southbound lanes between University Boulevard and Greatwood Parkway. They will reopen on Monday, June 9.

Officials said three lanes will shift to the right to the newly constructed southbound mainland bridge.

RELATED: Major US 59 bridge repair begins soon at Brazos River in Sugar Land

The HOV and one additional southbound main lane will shift left around the work zone.

TXDOT says this closure is partly due to phase 2 of the $53 million project to extend the I-69 Brazos River Bridge and the feeder lanes north by 1,000 feet. The river is slowly eroding the land under the bridge, which is the main reason for the project's beginning.

It is said to be completed in late 2027. It will address erosion and improve traffic flow and safety for all drivers.

RELATED: US-59 bridge closure as part of Brazos River project in Sugar Land postponed, TxDOT says

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.