Man shot and killed when gunfire broke out during large gathering on Houston's southside, police say

A large crowd of people fled after shots were fired, but a man who later died was left behind in the chaos, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death after a large crowd gathered at a gas station on Cullen Boulevard at the I-610 South Loop on Houston's southside, according to police.

Houston police said some kind of disturbance broke out at the gas station just before 10 p.m. Monday and everyone fled when shots were fired.

The man who was shot was left behind in the chaos. Investigators said he died after being taken to the hospital.

According to initial reports, multiple people were shot. However, police said investigators at the scene did not find any other victims.

HPD did not immediately release further details on the motive or a suspect description.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video in the area.