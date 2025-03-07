1 in custody after shots fired on Galveston's West End, sending beachgoers scrambling, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston Police Department said a five-mile stretch of beaches on the island's West End has been shut down after shots rang out on Friday afternoon.

Officials confirmed one person is in custody, and a weapon was recovered.

Just before 1:30 p.m., shots were reported near 13 Mile Road that sent those on the island for spring break scrambling over dunes, causing chaos.

Officials said many tried to climb or drive over the dunes, which serve as a barrier between the beach and the island's homes.

Police said many who ran were participating in an unsanctioned 'Senior Skip Day.'

Galveston PD posted on social media earlier in the day warning drivers of a heavy law enforcement presence and to expect long delays as many students were descending west to the island for the event.

Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said no one was injured. Balli also said Sunny Beach at 8 Mile Road to 13 Mile Road Beach is closed as the investigation continues.

Officials confirmed that Hershey Beach, and 11 Mile Road Beach are closed pending the investigation.

