Pelican Island Causeway repairs to start this weekend after barge crash that damaged bridge

GALVESTON, Texas -- Repairs on the Pelican Island Causeway are expected to start this weekend, roughly a month after a barge hit and damaged the bridge.

TxDOT said the bridge will only be open to traffic during certain hours over a three-day period, starting June 15 - 17.

This will be the first part of permanent repairs.

This means drivers will only be allowed to travel across the bridge at certain times.

Saturday, June 15: Morning traffic allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., evening traffic allowed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Morning traffic allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., evening traffic allowed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, June 17: Morning traffic allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., evening traffic allowed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More repairs will be needed and scheduled at a later time, TxDOT said.

Pelican Island is located north of Galveston, with that bridge as the only way on and off the island.

The incident happened May 15 when a vessel under tow broke loose and slammed into the railroad side of the bridge. The rail portion is not in use.

The collision caused approximately 20,000 gallons of vacuum gas oil from the barge to spill into the bay, officials confirmed to ABC13.

Three oiled birds were found dead due to the environmental issue, officials said.

Local fishermen said they also found a dead dolphin in the water between the causeway and the Coast Guard building.

But at last check, officials couldn't recover the creature because other adult dolphins prevented anyone from approaching. Therefore, officials couldn't test it and didn't know if the death was connected to the oil discharge.

