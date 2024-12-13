Man charged after setting house fire with his 3 kids inside in Fort Bend Co., according to police

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County father is charged with attempted murder and arson after allegedly setting fire to a home while his three young children were inside it last month, according to police.

Pedro Luis Parra Pulgar, 46, was arrested after the Nov. 6 fire that happened in the Polo Ranch Community subdivision on Eldorado Lane just after 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Apparent Fort Bend Co. house fire under investigation after family of 4 injured, fire marshal says



Investigators said that there were four victims in total, including Pulgar.

The fire had caused significant damage to the home and caused a quick response by first responders.

The Fulshear Police Department said that two of the children were able to escape with minor injuries; however, a three-year-old was trapped. Officers reportedly heard faint sounds coming from one of the bedrooms and entered through a window before rescuing the child.

The three-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after suffering severe smoke inhalation but has since been released.

Pulgar did sustain injuries during the fire, suffering burns to his face. He was released from the hospital nearly a month later. Law enforcement then took him into custody at the Fort Bend County Jail.

According to officials, his bond totals $2.25 million after a judge set $750,000 for each charge.

