Scene of home fire in Fulshear roped off with crime scene tape after 1 transported: Fire officials

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has reportedly been taken to the hospital by Life Flight following a fire in the Fulshear area on Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The Fulshear Fire Department confirmed that a house in the Polo Ranch subdivision in the 31000 block of Eldorado Lane reportedly caught fire.

Officials did not elaborate on how many fire victims there were and if a young child could be injured.

Details remain limited on what led up to the fire.

The condition of the victim is unclear.

SkyEye flew over the scene where crime scene tape was visible, and other emergency vehicles and police remained.

Live photos at the scene also showed what appeared to be window screens blown off the frame in the home's backyard.

This developing story will be updated once more information becomes available.