Pedestrian hit and killed by train in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Tuesday morning in the northwest area.

According to the Houston Police Department, the train hit the pedestrian at about 8 a.m. at 5751 Antoine Drive near W. Tidwell.

HPD confirmed the pedestrian died, but it's unclear how they may have gotten onto the train tracks.

SkyEye's Tammy Rose was over the scene and said the train was sitting over several rows and affecting some roads. She said HPD was working to direct traffic near Pinemont and W. 43rd.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

