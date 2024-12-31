Passenger killed after driver crashes into tree near Sheldon Lake State Park, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed when officials say a driver crashed into a tree near a northeast Harris County park on Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4 p.m. at 14140 Garret Road, near Sheldon Lake State Park.

According to HCSO, the driver of a black 2007 Honda Accord, identified as Aden Smith, was speeding as the roadway curved to the west.

That's when authorities say the Honda started spinning counterclockwise before going into the grass on the side of the roadway. While still spinning, the right passenger side of the Honda reportedly hit a tree, causing the car to rotate clockwise and hit a second tree.

Deputies identified the woman seated in the front right passenger seat as Courtney Sexton. Both she and Smith reportedly had seatbelts on.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, and Sexton was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Officials said Smith stayed at the scene and did not show signs of intoxication.

An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing, though it's unclear if any charges will be filed.