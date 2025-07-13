Pasadena restaurant Bubba's 33 to reopen after shooting left one dead and injured employee

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena restaurant is closed this weekend after a shooting on Friday night left one person dead and an employee injured.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect in custody after being accused of opening fire inside Pasadena restaurant, police say

The restaurant, Bubba's 33 at 3221 Beltway 8 Highway Northbound, said it will be open on Monday, and announced that the injured employee was released from the hospital and is doing well.

Pasadena police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Kenneth Leon Scott Jr. on Saturday and apprehended him in Fayette County. Authorities say Scott Jr. was taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held for transport to the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 1 killed, 1 injured in Pasadena restaurant shooting, suspect at large, police say

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.