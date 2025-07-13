24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Pasadena restaurant Bubba's 33 to reopen after shooting left one dead and injured employee

Sunday, July 13, 2025 10:20PM
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena restaurant is closed this weekend after a shooting on Friday night left one person dead and an employee injured.

The restaurant, Bubba's 33 at 3221 Beltway 8 Highway Northbound, said it will be open on Monday, and announced that the injured employee was released from the hospital and is doing well.

Pasadena police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Kenneth Leon Scott Jr. on Saturday and apprehended him in Fayette County. Authorities say Scott Jr. was taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held for transport to the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

