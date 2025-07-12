Suspect in custody after being accused of opening fire inside Pasadena restaurant, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting inside a Pasadena restaurant, killing one person and injuring another on Friday night, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Pasadena police say the shooting happened inside the Bubba's 33 restaurant at 3221 Beltway 8 Highway Northbound.

On Saturday morning, Pasadena police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Kenneth Leon Scott Jr. The suspect was apprehended by Schulenburg PD in Fayette County, police said.

Authorities say Scott Jr. was taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held for transport to the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

Police say the Harris County District Attorney has accepted the charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the restaurant shooting.

Law enforcement says the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.