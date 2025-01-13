Party City to close 2 locations in Cy-Fair following bankruptcy filing

CYPRESS, Texas -- Two Cy-Fair locations of Party City are expected to close early this year. Ahead of the closures, the stores have discounted items to 20%-75% off, officials said.
In case you missed it
Party City announced in a Dec. 21 news release that the company filed for bankruptcy. The release reported the company plans to go out of business at about 700 stores nationwide.
"The decision was made following exhaustive efforts by the company to find a path forward that would allow continued operations in an immensely challenging environment driven by inflationary pressures on costs and consumer spending, among other factors," the release states.
