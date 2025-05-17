Spring Branch neighbors say apartment complex that burned 4 years ago has become a nuisance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring Branch residents say they are frustrated that a long-vacant apartment complex is not only an eyesore, but a danger to the neighborhood.

Back in 2021, an already empty Park at Westview Apartments went up in flames. SkyEye flew over the massive fire. Afterwards, residents thought it would either be repaired or torn down. Neither has happened.

Instead, neighbors say the complex is now a haven for squatters, drug activity, and the occasional fire. Carlos Gonzalez, who runs a small restaurant, Moreliana, adjacent to the complex, is frustrated.

"It was last year someone came in and threw a rock at the door. It's our expense," Gonzalez said. "But it didn't just break mine, they broke mine another neighbor. Three of us had to take a hit."

"I think the city should step in, bulldoze it, do a control fire, or just get rid of it," Russall Byrd, a resident of a different apartment complex across the street, said. "Because it's really no good for anyone."

City officials are well aware of the issue, and have been trying to deal with it for years. Council Member Amy Peck, who represents the Spring Branch area, released the following statement:

"This is a dangerous situation for the community, those entering the property, and our first responders. Many citations have been issued by HPD, and they are continuing to monitor it for compliance and safety. It is actively being reviewed to determine the next steps, and we should have more information very soon. While it has taken a very long time to get to this point, private property rights dictate that we can only take the necessary steps to condemn or demolish the building when a certain threshold has been reached. We should have an update soon."

ABC13 contacted attorney Jack Yetiv, who numerous people say owns the property. Yetiv told ABC13 over the phone that he is the complex's attorney, representing the holding company, but does not own the complex. When Eyewitness News asked if he has an equity stake in the holding company, he confirmed that he does, but would not state how big a stake he has.

Yetiv sent numerous documents to ABC13, stressing that he had written tickets by the City of Houston. The tickets, he says, gummed up the process of getting the property torn down. He says the city has recently dismissed the tickets, and he believes negotiations on what to do with the property can continue.

Yetiv also said estimates of the cost of tearing down the property is around $1.5 million, something the holding company does not have. He also said the complex did not carry insurance.

Whatever the legal holdup, Gonzalez says he and other neighbors hope it's resolved soon. Their businesses are hurting, and they're glad to see ABC13 is shining a light on the problem.

"Since you guys are on it, I hope you can do something about it and have them clean it all up, fix it all up," the restaurant owner said wistfully.

Both the City of Houston and Yetiv said they believe something significant will occur in the next few months. ABC13 will be keeping our viewers updated.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.