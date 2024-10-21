Touring orchestra coming to Houston for celebration of African-American culture

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A groundbreaking African-American orchestra touring across the country is getting ready to make a stop in Houston later this month.

Orchestra Noir's Associate Music Director Larry Smith joined Eyewitness News to explain the concept behind their take on a classical art form.

Smith said the musicians are all formally trained.

The show coming to Houston, however, celebrates the cultural achievements of African Americans by showcasing some of the biggest R &B and hip-hop hits from the 90s and early 2000s.

Smith also said they decided to bring the tour to Houston because the artists from the city contributed heavily to those genres during that time.

Orchestra Noir is coming to Houston's 713 Music Hall on Oct. 26.

Tickets are still available online.

