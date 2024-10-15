Kingwood High Theatre to stage 'Phantom of the Opera' with 27-piece orchestra

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- After raising the bar with "Chicago" and "Les Miserables," Kingwood High School is getting ready to enchant audiences with one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most beloved musicals.

This month, Kingwood Theatre will stage "Phantom of the Opera" with more than 80 students and a 27-piece orchestra.

The show will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. For tickets, visit KingwoodTheatre.com

Director Camee Faulk said preparations began in the spring, with principal cast spending much of their summer immersed in this hauntingly beautiful show.

"A lot of people assume, they're like, 'Oh, what does the high school edition entail?'" Faulk said. "There is no high school edition. Like, this is the full thing."

In addition to the live orchestra, Faulk said audiences can expect all the magical details of the Broadway musical, from the self-playing piano to the Phantom's mystical boat.

And yes, the chandelier will crash down on the audience.

"I mean, sure, you could just raise it up and down, but I'm not going to do 'Phantom of the Opera' and not have it raised," Faulk said, with a laugh. "That's just not who I am inside."

Kingwood Theatre is located at 1271 Kingwood Dr., in Kingwood.

