Ongoing sewage issues plague elementary school in northwest Houston

Houston Public Works confirmed the city's wastewater teams have been out to the school nine times since 2020.

Houston Public Works confirmed the city's wastewater teams have been out to the school nine times since 2020.

Houston Public Works confirmed the city's wastewater teams have been out to the school nine times since 2020.

Houston Public Works confirmed the city's wastewater teams have been out to the school nine times since 2020.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An elementary school parking lot is probably one of the last places you want to find sewage.

But it has been an ongoing problem at Benbrook Elementary on Bolin Road in northwest Houston.

According to Houston Public Works, crews came out Wednesday and found a grease blockage in the sewer line.

The crews cleared it out and sanitized the surrounding area.

"If you can picture in your mind having parents and kids come through here with their faces covered with their hands over their noses, it's terrible. There's raw sewage in the parking lot," Dirk Stephens, whose daughter attends Benbrook, said. "They're touching everything. It's on the bottom of their feet. They're walking in with wet feet, and they are transferring it into the school."

Houston Public Works confirmed the city's wastewater teams have been out to the school nine times since 2020.

"Someone's coming out, stopping the water flow, but not stopping the underlying issue," Stephens said. "Of course, it will be a Band-Aid and covered up for another few days, few weeks until it comes back again, and I have to make another phone call."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.

