Off-duty Harris Co. Pct. 2 sergeant hit and killed by U-Haul truck while riding bike, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty officer was hit and killed while riding his bike in Katy on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the fatal incident happened on Gaston Road near Katy Flewellen at about 8:12 a.m.

Investigators learned that a bicyclist was going north on Gaston Road when he was hit by a U-Haul truck. The victim was flown to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Deputies later identified the bicyclist as an off-duty sergeant with Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office, Manuel Edwards, who was 55 years old.

The driver of the U-Haul truck was identified as 63-year-old Earlie Gibbs, who the sheriff's office says was charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication manslaughter.

Pct. 2 confirmed Sgt. Edwards worked previously with Harris County Pct. 5.

In 2016, ABC13 did a story on Edwards, who was working traffic control when a mother with a choking baby pulled up to him on the side of the road for help.

READ STORY: ONLY ON 13: Deputy's roadside prayer creates lifelong bond with family

The Pct. 2 captain told ABC13 that Edward's duties involved working on Pct. 2's toll road division and DUI enforcement.