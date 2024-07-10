NRG Park to house 250 hospital beds amid backup after Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beryl's aftermath is straining our healthcare system, so state leaders are turning NRG Park into a transition facility.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said it will house up to 250 patients.
"We are sending 25 ambulances because we have a backup at our hospitals because they can't discharge patients because patients can't go home if they don't have power," Patrick said.
NRG Stadium has roof damage from Beryl, but state leaders did not clarify which facility will house the beds.
The Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation CEO, Ryan Walsh, sent a statement about the county-owned stadium.
It reads in part:
"NRG Park sustained damage from Hurricane Beryl, including to the roof at NRG Stadium. HCSCC officials are collaborating with state, county, and city officials to assist with recovery efforts throughout the region. While we assist with these efforts, we also assess the extent of damage to NRG Park facilities."
Medical needs to keep in mind:
