The home of Texas A&M Aggies football can hold 102,000 people, with room for many more.

George Strait starring in the country music legend's only Lone Star State show of 2024 at Kyle Field

Texas A&M's Kyle Field, the 102,000-seat home of Aggies football, will host country music legend George Strait's only 2024 concert in the state.

Texas A&M's Kyle Field, the 102,000-seat home of Aggies football, will host country music legend George Strait's only 2024 concert in the state.

Texas A&M's Kyle Field, the 102,000-seat home of Aggies football, will host country music legend George Strait's only 2024 concert in the state.

Texas A&M's Kyle Field, the 102,000-seat home of Aggies football, will host country music legend George Strait's only 2024 concert in the state.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' largest stadium is about to become George Strait's kingdom.

The legendary musician is the focal point of a night of country music on June 15 at the home of Texas A &M Aggies football, Kyle Field.

According to Strait's camp, the College Station concert will be the 71-year-old's only Lone Star State show of 2024, featuring Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

Tickets go on sale on March 28 at 10 a.m., but an artist presale is set for this Friday at noon. Fans can get more information through Strait's official website.

The show at Kyle Field, which seats nearly 103,000 people and can expand capacity for more, will be staged "in the round," placing the stage at the center of the venue and offering a guaranteed view of Strait no matter the seating location.

By the way, Kyle Field's attendance record is 110,633 people set for an A &M vs. Auburn matchup in October 2014.

Strait's national stadium tour starts on May 4 in Indianapolis, with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town in tow.

SEE ALSO: How George Strait became king of RodeoHouston in 1983

'KING GEORGE': He landed in Houston less than an hour before taking the stage. No rehearsals, no sound checks. Just pure country.

'Texas-sized street art' Take a trip to see this George Strait mural, approved by the King of Country