New weapons detection system expected to be rolled out next month at Bellaire High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at one Houston ISD campus will soon be walking through scanners when arriving at school. A new weapons detection system is expected to roll out at Bellaire High School next month.

In a meeting with parents Wednesday night, school officials discussed the technology, revealing that the district is largely leaving it up to each school to decide how these will be implemented.

At Bellaire High School, there will be seven of them across four entrances. Officials said they do not expect them to be on during after-school events.

Once implemented, students will walk through the scanners, and if they detect a weapon, a staff member will do a search and investigate.

If anything is found, HISD police will get involved. The district said there are two officers at the Bellaire campus.

According to the school's Facebook account, the system could go out as soon as Feb. 10.

HISD said Lamar is already using the system, and Northside and Bellaire are next. Weapons have been found at all three campuses this school year.

The district has said these will largely be paid for district-wide through grants. By the end of the school year, they aim to have them at each high school, which is nearly 40.

