8 New Orleans inmates captured, 2 remain missing after more than a week on the run

Authorities say the use of facial recognition cameras run by a private organization helped lead to the recapture of one of the fugitives.

NEW ORLEANS -- Eight inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail have been arrested after more than a week on the run, authorities announced.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced on Monday evening that inmate Lenton Vanburen was captured in Baton Rouge and is back in custody.

Vanburen was originally incarcerated on charges of parole violation, possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal carrying of a weapon, according to Murrill.

The inmate will now face additional charges related to the escape, Murrill added.

Additionally, inmates Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were apprehended in Walker County, Texas, by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Louisiana State Police announced on Monday.

"This is a clear example of how effective collaboration and open communication between agencies can lead to successful outcomes," Louisiana State Police said in a statement, commending the teamwork of local, state and federal partners.

Further details on the suspects or the charges they face have not yet been released.

Two more fugitives remain at large.

A total of 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center after climbing through a hole behind a toilet in the early morning hours of May 16. Their disappearance was not noticed for several hours and touched off a massive, more than weeklong manhunt.

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of helping the escapees, including a jail maintenance worker accused of shutting off water to the toilet, another inmate in the jail, and five other people.

Three of the 10 inmates who escaped were apprehended within the first 24 hours of the jailbreak. The other two were captured in the following days.

