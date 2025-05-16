10 men at large after escape from New Orleans jail, 4 charged with murder

Eleven adult men escaped from a New Orleans jail on Friday and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials with the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office warned.

One of the inmates, Kendell Myles, has since been apprehended in the French Quarter, a tourist hot spot less than 3 miles from the Orleans Justice Center, the Louisiana State Police said. Myles is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Escaped Kendall Myles was apprehended in the French Quarter of New Orleans on May 16, 2025, the Louisiana State Police said. Louisiana State Police

Ten inmates remain at large, including four men -- Corey Boyd, Lenton Vanburen, Jermaine Donald and Derrick Groves -- who are charged with second-degree murder, officials said.

The men were unaccounted for during a routine headcount at the Orleans Justice Center at 8:30 a.m. local time Friday, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson told reporters. New Orleans police officials said they were notified at 10:30 a.m.

Hutson asked the public to remain alert, adding the sheriff's department is working with local, state and federal law enforcement on a "full-scale search operation."

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said a "group of people" believed to be victims of the inmates were immediately removed from their homes and "taken to safety." She appealed to witnesses of the inmates' crimes to do the same.

Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans, La. Google Maps Street View

Kirkpatrick said it's "more than likely" the inmates had help and have changed out of their jail clothes.

"We don't want panic, but we do want people to be mindful," she told reporters.

The sheriff called the escape "very serious and unacceptable."

"We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility protocols, staff performance and physical security measures," the sheriff said.

Anyone who helped the inmates escape will be held accountable, the sheriff vowed.