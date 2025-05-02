The Jones Road Wildfire has grown to more than 15,000 acres and is still burning. Officials now say that it is 80% contained.

17-year-old boy charged with arson in connection to New Jersey wildfire

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. -- A second person has been arrested in connection to the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The prosecutor's office announced on Friday that a 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged on Thursday. Because he is a juvenile, his name was not released.

The teen is facing charges of arson, aggravated arson and hindering apprehension in connection to the fire that started on April 22.

Joseph Kling , 19, has also been charged with arson. The prosecutor's office also said Friday that Kling is facing an additional charge for allegedly hindering apprehension.

They are both accused of setting wooden pallets on fire and leaving the area unattended.

Kling is expected in court on Friday.

The fire has grown to more than 15,000 acres, and is still burning. Officials now say that it is 80% contained.

Officials said the fire is believed to be the second-worst in the last two decades, smaller only than a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles.