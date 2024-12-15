New development with 1-acre green space coming to Memorial City area

MEMORIAL CITY, Texas -- The rapidly growing area around Memorial City Mall will soon add another new development called Greenside.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The area will transform a group of industrial buildings into a mix of restaurants, retail stores, and other family-friendly businesses.

Located just north of Memorial City Mall at 1085 Gessner Rd., Greenside unites Memorial City owner Metronational with Radom Capital, the Houston-based developer behind M-K-T Heights, the Montrose Collective, and the ongoing redevelopment of the historic Tower Theater. They've retained the Texas-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture to transform a group of industrial warehouses into 35,000 square feet of new businesses.

Plans call for a one-acre green space with a mix of seating options and strings of lights. Walkways will connect Greenside with nearby restaurants and bars, such as Torchy's Taco, Mia's Table, and Kirby Ice House.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.