Murder victim's nephew arrested after wife found husband shot to death in NW Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a relative has been arrested after a Spring Branch ISD police dispatcher was found shot to death in his home on Friday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent out a post on X, formerly Twitter, that a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jose Torres on Nov. 15.

Gonzalez said the suspect is reportedly the victim's nephew. He was arrested Saturday in the 7200 block of Fairbanks N. Houston by the Houston Police Department SWAT members.

Officials said Torres' body was found by his wife and children after he didn't show up to pick them up from school.

HCSO said Torres was completing yard work before he was confronted and shot.

Crime scene investigators said there were also items missing from the home.