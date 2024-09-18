Nekter Juice Bar offering special menu items on Golden Bachelorette Wednesdays

Bachelor Nation - listen up! You can celebrate the Golden Bachelorette this season with a special treat from Nekter Juice Bar!

Nekter is offering a "golden trio" of products featuring a smoothie, a latte, and a bowl - all with a special touch of gold - in celebration of the Golden Bachelorette! And, the products come with a rose-worthy deal!

In honor of this promotion, Nekter is offering $2 off any of their "Golden Trio" items from Sept. 18-22. And on Golden Bachelorette Wednesdays, customers can buy any "Golden Trio" items from 4 to 7 p.m. and get a second item free.

The three items will be available at Nekter Juice Bar's nearly 250 locations across the country starting Monday, Sept. 16th until the end of the season of "The Golden Bachelorette."

The Golden Trio items are a Spiced Golden Apple Smoothie, Golden Latte, and a Spiced Golden Apple Bowl.

The Golden Bachelorette airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Disney is the parent company of ABC.