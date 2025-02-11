Heavy truck crash shuts down multiple lanes of SH-146 at Fairmont Parkway in La Porte area

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy truck crash is blocking a portion of SH-146 in the La Porte area Tuesday afternoon.

La Porte Office of Emergency Management (OEM) officials said one southbound and northbound lane of the freeway at Fairmont Parkway are closed.

The Texas Department of Transportation of Houston shared an image of the truck crashed into the median.

Drivers are told to seek alternate routes as crews work to clean the incident. It's unclear what led the trailer to crash.

