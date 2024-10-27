Mom charged with child endangerment left her kids unsupervised several times before, neighbor says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 30-year-old mother of five fought back tears in court as a Harris County Judge said she isn't allowed unsupervised contact with her children after being charged with child endangerment.

Shelbi Rossow was arrested after deputies say five of her kids were found alone in an abandoned trailer in Highlands. Court documents reveal the children were under-clothed, hungry, and thirsty.

The youngest is just 6 years old, and the oldest is 12.

"It killed us. We were all close to the kids. The kids would run through the apartment complex. They would play, they'd play with my so," Kara Leblanc said.

Kara Leblanc used to live near Rossow at an apartment complex in Baytown. She said she was constantly worried about the children.

"She was drugged out all of the time," Leblanc said.

Court records show Rossow pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance last year.

Authorities have not revealed how long Rossow was gone or who tipped them off about her alleged absence, but Leblanc told ABC13 it wasn't the first time.

"That was not abnormal. She would leave the kids alone on a regular basis. They would sit on the front porch and cry because they didn't have food," Leblanc said.

Leblanc hopes Rossow gets the help she needs, so the kids can live a healthy and safe life.

I want everybody to turn their life around. I want her to get her kids back, but I also don't want her on drugs when she does it.

Rossow's next court appearance is Monday.

