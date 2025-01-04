Houston man's body found in Louisiana after going missing since Christmas Day, police say

KENNER, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A missing Houston man's body was found on Dec. 31 after he had been reported missing on Christmas Day, according to Kenner police.

Police responded to a report of a body floating in the water near the Kenner Boat Launch in Louisiana, and have identified the man as 79-year-old Charles Veith of Texas.

Authorities say Veith was visiting family for the holidays, and his vehicle, described as a grey Ford Edge with a Texas Knights of Columbus license plate, has not been found.

Law enforcement says there were no signs of foul play at the scene.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has taken custody of Veith's remains for an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kenner Police Department at 504-712-2291 or their local law enforcement agency.