Police search for missing 10-year-old girl last seen in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old girl last seen in southwest Houston on Friday.

Authorities said that Camille Robinson was last seen leaving her home in the 15700 block of Clarke Springs Drive.

Robinson is described as a Black female with brown eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall, and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with pink lettering, khaki pants, and multi-colored shoes.

It's unclear if foul play is suspected.

If you have any information regarding the location of this missing child, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.