Only on 13: Dashcam video shows man boxed in and shot at on Katy Freeway entrance ramp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man says he's still in disbelief days after being boxed in and shot at on a Katy Freeway entrance ramp.

It was captured on a dash camera he says he'd only installed days before.

Jose, who asked Eyewitness News to conceal his identity, says he had just left his late cousin's gravesite on Monday afternoon when he encountered another driver in a parking lot.

"He was in front of me, and I just went around him," Jose said. "That's all it took to tick him off."

Jose said the man followed him onto the Katy Freeway feeder road.

As Jose's entering the Blalock Road entrance ramp, his dash camera shows the other driver cutting in front of him before hitting the brakes.

"He's brake checking but at the same time acting like he's taking off, but he's not," Jose said.

Jose ends up bumping the back of the car.

A few seconds later, the other driver comes to a complete stop on the entrance ramp, forcing Jose to stop behind him.

The video shows the driver getting out and walking toward Jose's vehicle with a gun in his hand.

"When I heard the gun on my window, I was like, 'Oh yeah, that's a real gun,'" Jose said.

Jose said the driver uses the gun to bang on his window, dropping it in the process.

That's when Jose floors it, taking out the other driver's door as he maneuvers around his car.

It's in that moment, he said, he hears three gunshots and turns around to see the other driver pointing a gun at him.

"We're just lucky here that no one died or got injured in this case," attorney Spencer Welch, who Jose hired to explore legal action against the other driver, said.

Police say both men called 911. In the end, Miguel Grosso-Hernandez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Jose suspects the outcome might have been different were it not for his dash camera.

"It saved my freedom because it was his word against mine," he said.

Grosso-Hernandez was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond and is due back in court on Jan. 17.

"Believe or not, I pray for that person. I pray for him to get some help," Jose said.

