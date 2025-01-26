Bats survive 2025 winter storm under Waugh Bridge in Buffalo Bayou Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week's freezing temperatures weren't just a challenge for many Houston residents, but it challenged our wildlife, too.

The Houston Humane Society says the Mexican free-tailed bats that live under the Waugh Bridge survived the storm.

The society shared some pictures after the snowfall on Tuesday.

Experts say some bats may have migrated to warmer climates, while others ate more food before the freeze to prepare for the cold.

