Houston's IAH among priciest American airports in 2025, report finds

HOUSTON, Texas -- Before booking that next flight from Houston, you may want to double-check those ticket prices: A new report has revealed George Bush Intercontinental Airport is one of the most expensive airports in America in 2025.

IAH climbed into the 11th spot in travel magazine LocalsInsider's rankings of "The Most and Least Affordable U.S. Airports," published March 4. The report ranked 50 of the busiest U.S. airports based on average ticket prices for domestic flights using the latest available data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

The average price of a domestic flight at IAH came out to $391.86, which is the 11th priciest fare nationwide. That's also higher than the national average airfare.

