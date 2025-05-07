Texas lawmakers look to expand controversial merit-based teacher pay program

A merit-based teacher pay program is at the center of debate in this Texas legislative session, with some legislators looking to expand it.

A merit-based teacher pay program is at the center of debate in this Texas legislative session, with some legislators looking to expand it.

A merit-based teacher pay program is at the center of debate in this Texas legislative session, with some legislators looking to expand it.

A merit-based teacher pay program is at the center of debate in this Texas legislative session, with some legislators looking to expand it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Teacher salaries in Texas continue to trail the national average by approximately $7,500, according to some estimates.

State lawmakers are exploring ways to increase pay this legislative session. A merit-based program is at the center of the debate.

The Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) was created in 2019 to reward high-performing educators with the potential to earn six-figure salaries.

During the 2023-24 school year, the program provided financial bonuses to over 26,000 teachers across 542 districts -- totaling $292 million. However, critics say it doesn't go far enough. Some educators also question its methods.

The program largely ties teacher bonuses to student performance on the STAAR standardized test, which has sparked pushback from some in the education community. Most people agree that better pay helps attract and retain great teachers, but many opponents argue that compensation should be based on experience and tenure.

SEE ALSO: HISD prepares to pay teachers based on their students' performance next school year



The school district is moving forward with plans to pay teachers based on student performance, but some educators disagree with the new model.

With nearly 400,000 teachers and more than 1,200 public school districts in the state, some also argue that the current program leaves too many educators out.

Houston Chronicle reporter Edward McKinley joined Eyewitness News live and highlighted additional concerns about paraprofessionals in special education, bus drivers, and janitors.

"There are all sorts of other staff jobs that keep schools running. They're also struggling to recruit and retain people right now. Because the legislature has prioritized this merit-based pay raise system just for teachers, there's not a lot of flexibility for districts to respond to that," he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has made teacher pay raises an emergency item this legislative session, allowing lawmakers to fast-track related proposals.

Options on the table include expanding the existing merit-based program, directly funding pay raises across the board, or increasing the general school funding allotment and allowing districts to decide how to distribute raises.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.