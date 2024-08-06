Making the grade on mental wellness before heading back to school

Here are tips and tricks on how to mentally prepare yourself and your children ahead of the new school year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For some students, summer break ends this week.

Students in Hardin ISD went back to class on Monday. Galena Park, Huffman, Humble, and New Caney ISDs return on Wednesday.

Then, Channelview, Crosby, Fort Bend, and Magnolia ISD begin class on Thursday.

During the final few days of summer, it's important to make sure kids are prepared for everything, not just their academics.

Social worker and therapist Beatrice Klokpah spoke with Eyewitness News to discuss students' health and well-being.

Klokpah shared the acronym B.O.L.D. to describe actionable steps for back-to-school mental wellness.

Brave: Ask brave questions to check on your child. How are they really doing?

Optimistic: Be optimistic when unexpected hurdles come.

Lead: Lead in wellness and get yourself and your kids the support needed to thrive.

Determination: Be determined to make the transition smooth for everyone. Consider what you would need as an adult after returning to work after a long vacation.

Parents and kids can also access more information by texting BOLD to 55444.

ABC13 is also teaming up with Citgo to ensure that teachers have what they need for back-to-school. ABC13's Share Your School Supplies Drive is on Friday, Aug. 9.

There are three ways to give. You can drop off school supplies at any of our five drive-thru locations in Houston, Galveston, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, and Spring.

You can also give on ABC13's website or text SYS2024 to 71777.

