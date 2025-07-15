Teens accused of plotting bomb attack at Memorial HS will remain on probation until 18, FBI says

According to the FBI two girls accused of plotting an alleged bomb attack in February will be on probation.

According to the FBI two girls accused of plotting an alleged bomb attack in February will be on probation.

According to the FBI two girls accused of plotting an alleged bomb attack in February will be on probation.

According to the FBI two girls accused of plotting an alleged bomb attack in February will be on probation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, new details were revealed about the two teenage girls who allegedly plotted to blow up Memorial High School in February.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, one of the girls pleaded "true to conspiracy to commit murder."

In February, a 15- and 16-year-old were arrested after police said the two were planning a "mass casualty attack" with pipe bombs throughout the school.

The 15-year-old student attended Willis High School and was charged with an unrelated charge, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced that both of them will remain on probation until 18 and will receive mental health care.

RELATED:

New details shed light on how 2 teenage girls' alleged bomb plot against Memorial HS foiled

Only on 13: Authorities execute 2 search warrants to collect evidence in Memorial HS plot

