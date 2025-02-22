Only on 13: Authorities execute 2 search warrants to collect evidence in Memorial HS plot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities executed two search warrants on Friday as they tried to collect evidence in the cases against two teenage girls accused of plotting to blow up Memorial High School.

Since the arrest of a 15-year-old in Willis and a 16-year-old in Spring Branch ISD on Tuesday, investigators have been working to get a search warrant signed by a judge. ABC13 was the only media present when both search warrants were executed.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, the 16-year-old made an initial appearance in juvenile court. An associate judge determined the girl should stay in custody, with another hearing in two weeks. Her court-appointed attorney did not want to talk on camera.

Then, around noon, a number of undercover federal agents and uniformed officers from several agencies swarmed into a townhome complex just a few blocks from Memorial High School.

Investigators thought the girl lived at that address with her mother.

When we knocked on the door, a man inside claimed he knew nothing about the threats at Memorial High School.

The same man opened the door for police when presented with a search warrant. However, investigators left just minutes later because they were told the girl did not actually live there.

Investigators say she apparently used the address, which belonged to a relative, to attend Memorial High School in Spring Branch ISD. Investigators had to get a second search warrant because the girl actually lived in southwest Houston, zoned to HISD.

Around 2 p.m., armed with a new search warrant, investigators went to a second home in Southwest Houston. This time, they located the right home, and spent several hours inside collecting evidence and taking photos.

Investigators left around 5 p.m. on Friday. At this point, it is unknown what evidence was gathered from the home. Neighbors told ABC13 they rarely saw the girl, but that her mother was a wonderful and kind person.

