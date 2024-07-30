Houston man sentenced to 55 years in prison for beating death of his 3-year-old nephew

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 31-year-old Houston man was found guilty of beating his 3-year-old nephew to death in northwest Houston in 2020.

On July 24, Melvin O. Morales-Gomez was sentenced to 55 years in prison after an eight-day trial.

The toddler, Kevin Ramirez-Lara, was staying with Morales-Gomez and his wife at their home on Fallbrook Drive, according to the district attorney's office.

Authorities said the arrangement was made after the boy's mother, a Honduran woman who is Morales-Gomez's sister, decided to live with her boyfriend in Mexico.

On Jan. 30, 2020, Morales-Gomez took Kevin to the hospital because he was unconscious, but his injuries were so severe Life Flight flew him to the Texas Medical Center's Memorial Hermann Hospital, a Level 1 trauma center.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate. Officials said the 3-year-old ultimately died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Kevin reportedly had a broken jaw, a broken collarbone, and severe bruising on his chest, forearm, and legs.

Morales-Gomez told investigators that he was home alone with Kevin and grabbed him so hard that the toddler bit his own lip and began to bleed.

He said he then squeezed Kevin tightly, and the boy went unconscious, prompting him to take his nephew to the hospital.

The investigation also showed that Morales-Gomez brutally beat the boy's 8-year-old brother.

The 31-year-old must serve at least half of the 55-year prison sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

