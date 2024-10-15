Reser's recalls ready-to-eat chicken meal kits due to listeria risk, FDA says

CHICAGO -- Another company is recalling chicken meal kits due to a possible listeria contamination, the FDA said.

Last week, over 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat was recalled by BrucePac, a food company located in Durant, Oklahoma.

Out of caution, Reser's Fine Foods recalled its meal kits that have chicken produced by BrucePac.

The meal kits branded Bistro 28 and Don Pancho were sold in 30 states.

The products include chicken burrito bowls, chicken quesadillas, chicken street tacos and chicken enchiladas.

Reser's Fine Foods told the FDA it is no longer using ingredients from BrucePac's impacted facility.

The USDA said no part of the kits should be consumed. Consumers can return the kits to the store for a full refund or throw them away.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

