Wife charged in husband's shooting death, when their kids saw her holding gun, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Harris County woman is now facing murder charges after being accused of killing her husband during an argument Sunday morning with their children nearby.

Marisol Solis Zamora went through probable cause court overnight, and her bond was set at $100,000.

Patrol officers responded to a home on Lone Oak Road after receiving a family disturbance call and found a man, identified as Miguel Zamora-Martinez, dead inside the home.

Sgt. Michael Ritchie of HCSO learned the man and his 42-year-old wife, Zamora, got into an argument when shots were fired.

Officials did not elaborate on whether it was a physical or verbal fight.

Court documents say the couple's two children heard two gunshots and saw Zamora holding a gun close to Zamora-Martinez's body.

Ritchie said all present were interviewed, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

