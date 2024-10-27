Argument between couple leads to gunfire, man allegedly fatally shot by wife in N. Harris Co.: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is currently speaking with Houston police after she allegedly shot her husband following an argument Sunday morning in North Harris County.

Patrol officers responded to a home on Lone Oak Road after receiving a family disturbance call and found a man dead inside the home.

RELATED: Man dies weeks after wife allegedly shoots him during argument at Galleria-area apartment: police

Sgt. Michael Ritchie of HCSO learned the man and his wife got into an argument, where the police said the woman pulled out a gun and shot him.

Officials did not elaborate on whether it was a physical or verbal fight and if the shooting was self-defense.

HCSO said there were children present when the shooting occurred. HCSO did not specify their relationship to the married couple.

SEE ALSO: Woman charged in Uptown shooting that left husband critically injured after argument, documents say

Ritchie said all present were interviewed and a investigation is currently ongoing.