Argument between couple leads to gunfire, man allegedly fatally shot by wife in N. Harris Co.: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is currently speaking with Houston police after she allegedly shot her husband following an argument Sunday morning in North Harris County.
Patrol officers responded to a home on Lone Oak Road after receiving a family disturbance call and found a man dead inside the home.
Sgt. Michael Ritchie of HCSO learned the man and his wife got into an argument, where the police said the woman pulled out a gun and shot him.
Officials did not elaborate on whether it was a physical or verbal fight and if the shooting was self-defense.
HCSO said there were children present when the shooting occurred. HCSO did not specify their relationship to the married couple.
Ritchie said all present were interviewed and a investigation is currently ongoing.