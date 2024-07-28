Man's body found with obvious trauma in parking lot near northwest Harris County retention pond

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found with obvious trauma in a parking lot on Hollister Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a retention pond in northwest Harris County on Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an incident on Hollister Road at about 6 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted about the investigation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gonzalez said when deputies arrived, a man, possibly in his 20s, was found dead in a parking lot near West Little York.

Investigators said his body was in the parking lot for a couple of hours and had apparent gunshot injuries and stab wounds.

ABC13 was at the scene, where deputies could be seen putting crime tape around the parking lot.

The sheriff's office is investigating what led to the man's death and said his identity is pending verification from the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact HCSO's Homicide Division at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

