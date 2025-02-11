Harris County SWAT makes felony arrest after standoff outside home in Spring area, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County SWAT arrested a man wanted for a felony warrant after a standoff outside a home in Spring on Tuesday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a task force arrived at the home located in the 24000 block of Sunview Valley near Cypresswood.

In an attempt to make a felony arrest, the man refused to comply, prompting a four-hour standoff.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office warned the community about the SWAT presence on X, formerly known as Twitter, at about 1 p.m.

In an update at about 2 p.m., the sheriff's office said the suspect was arrested, but it was unclear under which felony charges.

Lt. Bryan Buccini said the suspect received a minor injury when he fell through the ceiling while trying to hide.