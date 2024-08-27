Man wanted for allegedly punching driver and stealing wallet at gunpoint after car crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a driver at gunpoint following a crash in southwest Houston back in May.

The Houston Police Department said that on May 4, at about 8 p.m., a black Buick Lacrosse backed into another vehicle at an intersection in the 15600 block of S. Post Oak.

The two drivers met in a nearby parking lot to exchange information when the driver of the Buick allegedly pulled out a gun from the trunk.

Investigators said he then demanded money from the other driver, took his wallet, and punched him in the face before taking off.

Houston police shared a picture of the suspect on social media, saying the victim was able to take a picture of him shortly after the car crash.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his late 30s. Investigators said the suspect is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and has short dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a purple jersey, white basketball shorts, black and white sneakers.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

