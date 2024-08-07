WATCH LIVE

Man shot with BB gun during robbery at north Harris County bus stop, METRO PD says

Wednesday, August 7, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting at a METRO bus stop in north Harris County left a man injured Wednesday morning.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to the shooting at a bus stop in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard at about 7 a.m.

METRO police said the victim was waiting at the stop when a van pulled up, and a passenger shot him. The suspect allegedly took the victim's work bag and fled the scene.

Authorities said the victim was found with a wound to his neck. He was taken to the hospital, where it was determined he had been shot with a BB gun.

The victim is expected to be OK.

After searching the area, officers were not able to find the van.

Investigators did not immediately release a description of the suspects or the van they were reportedly in.

