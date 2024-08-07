Man shot with BB gun during robbery at north Harris County bus stop, METRO PD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting at a METRO bus stop in north Harris County left a man injured Wednesday morning.
Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to the shooting at a bus stop in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard at about 7 a.m.
METRO police said the victim was waiting at the stop when a van pulled up, and a passenger shot him. The suspect allegedly took the victim's work bag and fled the scene.
Authorities said the victim was found with a wound to his neck. He was taken to the hospital, where it was determined he had been shot with a BB gun.
The victim is expected to be OK.
After searching the area, officers were not able to find the van.
Investigators did not immediately release a description of the suspects or the van they were reportedly in.