Man shot by police as officers tried to detain someone else in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot by police while officers were trying to arrest someone else in downtown Houston, according to authorities.

Houston police said it started as a call about a suspicious person with a weapon on Capitol Street at Bagby Street, near the Bayou Music Center, around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

A security guard allegedly asked a woman to leave the area, but she refused, leading to a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were led to the woman, who they tried to detain.

That's when the man who was shot allegedly approached the officers.

Asst. Chief Adrian Rodriguez said the man ignored verbal commands by officers to stop and raise his hands.

Rodriguez said the man then made a "sudden movement" toward them, and an officer shot him multiple times.

The officer who pulled the trigger has been with the department for two years, according to HPD. He will be placed on administrative duties pending an investigation by the department's internal affairs division. The Harris County District Attorney's Office will also investigate.

"An officer discharged his weapon more than once, striking the suspect. Whenever the suspect went down, the officers immediately rendered aid to the Hispanic male for the gunshot wound and got him up onto the main roadway for the ambulance to come pick him up. He was transported to a local hospital," Rodriguez said.

At last check, the man was in critical condition. HPD said the woman they were trying to detain was also transported to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

It's unclear if the man was armed. HPD said investigators were still looking for a weapon.

