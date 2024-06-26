Man shot multiple times at NW Houston motel was targeted by gunman on upstairs walkway, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to figure out why a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel in northwest Houston.

The shooting was reported to 911 late Tuesday night on Mangum Road near Sherwood Lane.

When Houston police officers responded to the scene, they found a vehicle with bullet holes and a man who had been shot multiple times.

First responders administered CPR at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the suspect opened fire at the man from an upstairs walkway at the motel before fleeing the scene.

The investigation into the motive and what exactly led up to the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.