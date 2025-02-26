Man tells police he shot, killed person who was breaking into his car in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old reportedly told authorities he shot and killed a man who was breaking into his car early Tuesday morning.

According to Houston police, the resident walked out of his apartment in the 8300 block of South Course Drive and noticed a man rummaging through the trunk of his car.

The car owner told police he went inside to grab a gun, and when he came out, the man was sitting in the driver's seat.

Authorities said the car owner shot the man in his car multiple times when the man appeared to reach for a weapon.

Officers said they found the man dead on arrival with gunshot wounds inside a Kia Spectra.

According to police, the shooter called 911, remained on scene, and gave authorities a statement.

The DA's office said the case will go before a grand jury.