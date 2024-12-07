Man dies in deputy's driveway after running when shot while confronting burglars, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a man who was shot after confronting alleged burglars, died after flagging down a constable deputy in his driveway early Saturday.

HCSO said that at around 1 a.m., deputies responded to a trailer park neighborhood on the 15000 block of S. Champagne Circle.

The video above from ABC13's livestreaming channel.

Officials said the Harris County Precinct 4 deputy called 911 and said a bloodied man waived him down as he pulled into his driveway.

The man then leaned on the deputy's vehicle before slowly losing consciousness. EMS confirmed the man died from his injuries at the scene.

According to investigators, there was a burglary at the victim's trailer home, where he was shot after confronting the suspects.

No further details were given on the number of suspects or possible descriptions.

Investigators said that they were looking for the victim's roommate who was not at the scene once deputies arrived.