Man shot to death at Mustang Inn on North Freeway in March 2023, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- UPDATE JANUARY 2025: Murder charges have been dismissed against Blake in this case due to insufficient evidence. The following article reflects the reporting of April 2023.

An 18-year-old, who, according to documents has several priors, has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 32-year-old man inside a room at a Mustang Inn, Harris County deputies said.



More than a month after the incident, Duley Tyrek Blake has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Robin Strong, court documents say.

Harris County deputies said they found Strong with a gunshot wound in one of the rooms at the inn at 16021 North Freeway on March 11.

Strong was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Blake shot Strong when he arrived at the motel room which was being rented out by a witness hosting dice games, documents say. The witness told authorities that Blake murdered Strong in retaliation for a murder the suspect believed the victim had set up back in January.

Records say the suspect was placed on probation for unlawfully carrying a weapon two days before the alleged murder.